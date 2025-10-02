Vital Farms Inc (VITL): A Technical Analysis

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05x compared to its average ratio. VITL has 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VITL is 34.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VITL on October 02, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

VITL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) has decreased by -1.19% when compared to last closing price of $41.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that The latest trading day saw Vital Farms (VITL) settling at $40.66, representing a -1.19% change from its previous close.

VITL’s Market Performance

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) has seen a -2.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.66% decline in the past month and a 2.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for VITL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.41% for VITL’s stock, with a 7.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VITL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VITL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VITL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VITL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $50 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VITL reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VITL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VITL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

VITL Trading at -9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VITL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VITL fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.38. In addition, Vital Farms Inc saw 15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VITL starting from Diez-Canseco Russell, who sold 16,700 shares at the price of $47.32 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Diez-Canseco Russell now owns 685,776 shares of Vital Farms Inc, valued at $790,262 using the latest closing price.

OHAYER MATTHEW, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON of Vital Farms Inc, sold 100,000 shares at $50.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that OHAYER MATTHEW is holding 6,482,070 shares at $5,096,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VITL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Farms Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 18.81%, with 13.73% for asset returns.

Based on Vital Farms Inc (VITL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 71.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $81.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vital Farms Inc (VITL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.