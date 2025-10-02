VirTra Inc’s (VTSI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VTSI stock has gone up by 4.19%, with a monthly decline of -2.89% and a quarterly plunge of -14.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for VirTra Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for VTSI’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) Right Now?

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 160.67x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VTSI is 10.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of VTSI was 68.14K shares.

VTSI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has jumped by 8.75% compared to previous close of $5.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use- of- force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has advanced to full deployment of 20 previously purchased VirTra training simulators following successful field testing and validation at its training depot in Regina.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTSI

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTSI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for VTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2018.

VTSI Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, VirTra Inc saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 0.83%, with 0.58% for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, VirTra Inc (VTSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.