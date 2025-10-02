Vestis Corp (VSTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS)’s stock price has soared by 8.83% in relation to previous closing price of $4.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) Right Now?

VSTS has 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSTS is 129.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTS on October 02, 2025 was 2.07M shares.

VSTS’s Market Performance

VSTS stock saw an increase of 17.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.56% and a quarterly increase of -19.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Vestis Corp (VSTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.21% for VSTS’s stock, with a -44.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSTS by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for VSTS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTS reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for VSTS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to VSTS, setting the target price at $13.40 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

VSTS Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTS rose by +17.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Vestis Corp saw -67.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTS starting from Meister Keith A., who purchased 377,277 shares at the price of $5.89 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 18,380,501 shares of Vestis Corp, valued at $2,222,162 using the latest closing price.

Meister Keith A., the Director of Vestis Corp, purchased 314,390 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that Meister Keith A. is holding 18,803,899 shares at $1,895,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestis Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -3.36%, with -0.99% for asset returns.

Based on Vestis Corp (VSTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $299.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vestis Corp (VSTS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.