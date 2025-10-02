Vestand Inc (VSTD): A Technical Analysis

VSTD has 36-month beta value of 0.33.

The public float for VSTD is 11.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTD on October 02, 2025 was 1.70M shares.

VSTD stock’s latest price update

Vestand Inc (NASDAQ: VSTD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.07% compared to its previous closing price of $1.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced that, effective September 3, 2025, it has changed its corporate name to Vestand Inc. The name change reflects the Company’s strategic transformation into an asset-backed platform that integrates a corporate-level Crypto Treasury strategy with real estate holdings.

VSTD’s Market Performance

VSTD’s stock has fallen by -21.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.45% and a quarterly drop of -37.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.05% for Vestand Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.29% for VSTD’s stock, with a -38.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSTD Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTD fell by -21.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6315. In addition, Vestand Inc saw -21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestand Inc stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -122.18%, with -18.31% for asset returns.

Based on Vestand Inc (VSTD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 136.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vestand Inc (VSTD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.