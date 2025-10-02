Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVTL is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EVTL is 85.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVTL on October 02, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

EVTL stock’s latest price update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.85% in comparison to its previous close of $5.19, however, the company has experienced a -7.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announces that it expects to share a business update pre-market on Tuesday, 4 November 2025. Vertical will host a webcast at 08:30 am ET (13:30 GMT) the same day to discuss the update. The call will be hosted by Stuart Simpson, Vertical’s CEO. To access the webcast, visit Vertical’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.vertical-aer.

EVTL’s Market Performance

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) has seen a -7.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.13% gain in the past month and a -18.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for EVTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for EVTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EVTL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for EVTL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for EVTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EVTL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

EVTL Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTL fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Vertical Aerospace Ltd saw -23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06% for the present operating margin

-0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertical Aerospace Ltd stands at -45.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.54%.

Based on Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$60.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.