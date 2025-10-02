Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) is above average at 28.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for VRTX is 255.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRTX on October 02, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

VRTX stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX)’s stock price has increased by 3.21% compared to its previous closing price of $391.64. However, the company has seen a 7.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-28 that As we enter the final three months of 2025, some investors may be looking for red-hot growth stocks with room to run. Whereas others may be searching for beaten-down stocks at compelling valuations to boost their passive income.

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has seen a 7.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.80% gain in the past month and a -11.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $456 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

VRTX Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $390.27. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Bhatia Sangeeta N., who sold 266 shares at the price of $386.69 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Bhatia Sangeeta N. now owns 4,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $102,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 22.77%, with 16.47% for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 230.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $486.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.