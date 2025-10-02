Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) is above average at 102.44x. The 36-month beta value for VRRM is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VRRM is 158.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on October 02, 2025 was 879.22K shares.

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54% in relation to its previous close of $24.7. However, the company has experienced a -0.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRRM’s Market Performance

Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has seen a -0.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.74% decline in the past month and a -4.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for VRRM’s stock, with a 1.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VRRM, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.52. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw -12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from HUERTA MICHAEL P, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $24.30 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, HUERTA MICHAEL P now owns 18,254 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $145,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.86%, with 2.25% for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $262.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.