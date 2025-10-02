Veralto Corp (VLTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.53% in relation to previous closing price of $106.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Veralto taps rising industrial and municipal demand, with semiconductor tailwinds and U.S. infrastructure funding boosting its water solutions growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) Right Now?

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70x compared to its average ratio. VLTO has 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLTO is 247.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLTO on October 02, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

VLTO’s Market Performance

VLTO stock saw an increase of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.72% and a quarterly increase of 3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Veralto Corp (VLTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for VLTO’s stock, with a 5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLTO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VLTO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VLTO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VLTO, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

VLTO Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTO rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.36. In addition, Veralto Corp saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLTO starting from Honeycutt Jennifer, who sold 10,646 shares at the price of $106.26 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Honeycutt Jennifer now owns 106,219 shares of Veralto Corp, valued at $1,131,244 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veralto Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 41.35%, with 13.66% for asset returns.

Based on Veralto Corp (VLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veralto Corp (VLTO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.