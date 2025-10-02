Velo3D Inc (VELO): A Technical Analysis

VELO has 36-month beta value of 2.06.

The public float for VELO is 2.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VELO on October 02, 2025 was 494.63K shares.

VELO stock’s latest price update

Velo3D Inc (NASDAQ: VELO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.45% compared to its previous closing price of $3.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Integration of Dyndrite LPBF Pro gives users direct vector-level control of laser speeds and feeds, making Velo3D systems a premier platform for AM research and production. FREMONT, Calif.

VELO’s Market Performance

VELO’s stock has risen by 5.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.23% and a quarterly drop of -50.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for Velo3D Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.58% for VELO’s stock, with a -58.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VELO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VELO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for VELO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VELO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

VELO Trading at -25.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VELO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VELO rose by +5.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Velo3D Inc saw -56.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VELO

The total capital return value is set at -8.48%. Equity return is now at value -228.03%, with -86.04% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Velo3D Inc (VELO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.