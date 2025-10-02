UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for URGN is 40.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URGN on October 02, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

URGN stock’s latest price update

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.70% in comparison to its previous close of $19.95, however, the company has experienced a -0.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-21 that PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UroGen Pharma Ltd.

URGN’s Market Performance

URGN’s stock has fallen by -0.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.78% and a quarterly rise of 37.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.34% for UroGen Pharma Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.82% for URGN’s stock, with a 40.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $36 based on the research report published on August 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URGN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for URGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to URGN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

URGN Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd saw 38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Schoenberg Mark, who sold 871 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Schoenberg Mark now owns 149,025 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd, valued at $16,645 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jason Drew, the General Counsel of UroGen Pharma Ltd, sold 1,520 shares at $19.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that Smith Jason Drew is holding 43,305 shares at $29,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.31% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd stands at -1.64%. The total capital return value is set at -0.77%.

Based on UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$110.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.