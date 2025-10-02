Upwork Inc (UPWK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) is above average at 10.18x. The 36-month beta value for UPWK is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UPWK is 123.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.67% of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on October 02, 2025 was 3.16M shares.

UPWK stock’s latest price update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has plunge by -4.63%relation to previous closing price of $18.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Upwork remains a modest buy after Q2’25, driven by AI integration, margin expansion, and strong execution, though shares are no longer a deep bargain. AI-related GSV accelerated to 30% growth, Business Plus client adoption surged, and monetization initiatives boosted take rates and profitability for UPWK. Recent acquisitions and a new enterprise subsidiary position UPWK to capture more of the $650bn contingent workforce market starting in 2026.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has fallen by -11.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.96% and a quarterly rise of 31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Upwork Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of 18.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.92. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 67.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Gessert Erica, who sold 8,730 shares at the price of $19.16 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Gessert Erica now owns 218,605 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $167,303 using the latest closing price.

Bottoms Dave, the GM, Marketplace of Upwork Inc, sold 10,894 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Bottoms Dave is holding 10,359 shares at $208,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 50.61%, with 21.62% for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.