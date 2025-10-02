Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) has seen a -20.38% decrease in the past week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month, and a 83.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.38% for UUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for UUU stock, with a simple moving average of 95.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) is above average at 4.02x, Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UUU is 1.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UUU on October 02, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

UUU stock’s latest price update

The stock of Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) has increased by 19.80% when compared to last closing price of $3.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Safety Products, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The record date for this dividend is September 18, 2025, and the payment date is September 25, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 23.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.05%, as shares sank -25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU fell by -32.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Universal Safety Products Inc saw 385.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUU starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 32,700 shares of Universal Safety Products Inc, valued at $42,373 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Director of Universal Safety Products Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 47,710 shares at $42,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Safety Products Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 47.90%, with 33.89% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.