Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tetra Technologies, Inc’s (TTI) Stock

In the past week, TTI stock has gone up by 2.81%, with a monthly gain of 22.90% and a quarterly surge of 72.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Tetra Technologies, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.03% for TTI stock, with a simple moving average of 57.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.76x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTI is 125.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.57M shares.

TTI stock’s latest price update

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.74%relation to previous closing price of $5.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Tetra Technologies (TTI) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

TTI Trading at 28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Tetra Technologies, Inc saw 101.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from Hallead Kurt, who purchased 72,633 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Hallead Kurt now owns 148,764 shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc, valued at $246,226 using the latest closing price.

Hallead Kurt, the VP-Treasurer & IR of Tetra Technologies, Inc, purchased 76,131 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Hallead Kurt is holding 76,131 shares at $208,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Technologies, Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 54.03%, with 21.03% for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $86.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.