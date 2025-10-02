Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd’s (CUPR) Stock

In the past week, CUPR stock has gone up by 0.96%, with a monthly gain of 18.22% and a quarterly plunge of -84.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.39% for Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.33% for CUPR stock, with a simple moving average of -77.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: CUPR) Right Now?

The public float for CUPR is 7.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.83% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of CUPR was 2.49M shares.

CUPR stock’s latest price update

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: CUPR)’s stock price has plunge by 11.70%relation to previous closing price of $0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (Nasdaq: CUPR) (“CUPR” or “the Company”), a biomedical and biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of products for the management of chronic wounds and infertility, as well as cosmeceuticals for the health and beauty sector, today announced that Dr. Ronald A. Sherman, a leading innovator in the use of medical maggots to treat chronic wounds, has agreed to join the Company as Medical and Scientific Director in September 2025.

CUPR Trading at -70.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.42% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for CUPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.05% for the present operating margin

-0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd stands at -32.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%.

Based on Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 571.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.