Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of BARK Inc’s (BARK) Stock

In the past week, BARK stock has gone down by -1.45%, with a monthly decline of -6.60% and a quarterly plunge of -11.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for BARK Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for BARK stock, with a simple moving average of -37.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BARK is 98.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.49% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of BARK was 758.94K shares.

BARK stock’s latest price update

BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.79%relation to previous closing price of $0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, announced today that it will host BARK Live, a free, immersive, dog-first “Farmer’s Barket” experience in New York City on September 27, 2025, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET. Packed with toys to paw through, treats to taste, and plenty of spots to sniff, this unique gathering celebrates BARK’s evolution as a company that is now “Co-Owned by Dogs” and marks the official debut of the.

Analysts’ Opinion of BARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BARK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BARK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BARK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.90 based on the research report published on March 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BARK reach a price target of $1.34. The rating they have provided for BARK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BARK, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

BARK Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BARK fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8497. In addition, BARK Inc saw -50.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BARK starting from Ibrahim Zahir, who purchased 58,823 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Ibrahim Zahir now owns 364,378 shares of BARK Inc, valued at $50,523 using the latest closing price.

Ibrahim Zahir, the Chief Financial Officer of BARK Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Ibrahim Zahir is holding 250,000 shares at $78,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for BARK Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -26.91%, with -10.91% for asset returns.

Based on BARK Inc (BARK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, BARK Inc (BARK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.