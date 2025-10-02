Understanding the 4.58% Volatility Levels of EMX Royalty Corp’s (EMX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) has gone up by 9.15% for the week, with a 28.46% rise in the past month and a 82.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for EMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.81% for EMX stock, with a simple moving average of 100.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX: EMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX: EMX) is above average at 113.86x. The 36-month beta value for EMX is also noteworthy at 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EMX is 81.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of EMX on October 02, 2025 was 717.93K shares.

EMX stock’s latest price update

EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX: EMX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.09% compared to its previous closing price of $5.17. However, the company has seen a 9.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-10-02 that Your vote is important no matter how many EMX Shares and/or stock options you hold. The Board of Directors of EMX recommends that Securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMX reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for EMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

EMX Trading at 34.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +33.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMX rose by +11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, EMX Royalty Corp saw 181.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for EMX Royalty Corp stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.20%, with 3.20% for asset returns.

Based on EMX Royalty Corp (EMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.90.

Conclusion

In summary, EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.