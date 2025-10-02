Understanding the 3.71% Volatility Levels of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s (DAWN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has gone up by 0.15% for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a 2.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.71% for DAWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for DAWN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DAWN is also noteworthy at -1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DAWN is 74.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.04% of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on October 02, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

DAWN stock’s latest price update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.41% compared to its previous closing price of $7.05. However, the company has seen a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://thefly.com reported 2025-08-19 that Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Day One Biopharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and $25 price target. Piper thinks the stock move following the first two 2025 earnings reports is overdone and that these early decelerations of Ojemda are artifacts of a unique cancer indication wherein the prescribing physicians are risk-averse and slow to adopt novel therapies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to believe the clinical data will support strong penetration longer term.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on August 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAWN reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for DAWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DAWN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

DAWN Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -51.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from York Charles N II, who sold 4,106 shares at the price of $6.77 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, York Charles N II now owns 278,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $27,786 using the latest closing price.

Dubow Adam, the Gen Counsel & Secretary of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sold 4,365 shares at $6.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Dubow Adam is holding 54,858 shares at $29,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.6% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.51%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -24.75%, with -20.66% for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$217.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.