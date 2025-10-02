Understanding the 2.76% Volatility Levels of Wynn Resorts Ltd’s (WYNN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has gone up by 4.85% for the week, with a 5.23% rise in the past month and a 26.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 38.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) is above average at 38.95x. The 36-month beta value for WYNN is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WYNN is 79.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on October 02, 2025 was 1.93M shares.

WYNN stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has increased by 2.93% compared to its previous closing price of $128.27. However, the company has seen a 4.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Investors” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call a.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $145 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WYNN, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.41. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd saw 35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sold 4,438 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 3,066 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd, valued at $554,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Based on Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -27.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.