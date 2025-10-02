Understanding the 14.57% Volatility Levels of HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s (HTCR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has gone up by 7.09% for the week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month and a 117.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.57% for HTCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for HTCR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HTCR is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HTCR is 5.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume of HTCR on October 02, 2025 was 858.70K shares.

HTCR stock’s latest price update

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR)’s stock price has increased by 14.60% compared to its previous closing price of $0.81. However, the company has seen a 7.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced the upcoming launch of HeartCore CMS Version 13, a major update that combines intuitive usability with powerful AI-driven marketing capabilities.

HTCR Trading at 21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9349. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTCR starting from Yasui Daishin, who sold 60,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Yasui Daishin now owns 2,201,756 shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc, valued at $42,000 using the latest closing price.

Yasui Daishin, the 10% Owner of HeartCore Enterprises Inc, sold 50,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on May 29 ’25, which means that Yasui Daishin is holding 2,261,756 shares at $33,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value -5.71%, with -0.98% for asset returns.

Based on HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.