Understanding the 1.87% Volatility Levels of Clorox Co’s (CLX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Clorox Co (CLX) has gone down by -0.32% for the week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month and a -1.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for CLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for CLX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 18.80x. The 36-month beta value for CLX is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLX is 121.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on October 02, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

CLX stock’s latest price update

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50% compared to its previous closing price of $123.3. However, the company has seen a -0.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Dividend Aristocrats, tracked by NOBL, outperformed SPY in August but lagged year-to-date, with notable dispersion among individual stock returns. Dividend growth remains robust, with 55 of 69 Aristocrats already raising payouts in 2025 at an average rate of 5.19%, nearing last year’s pace. 22 Dividend Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $112 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CLX, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

CLX Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.64. In addition, Clorox Co saw -24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Reynolds Eric H, who sold 15,041 shares at the price of $123.78 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Reynolds Eric H now owns 54,221 shares of Clorox Co, valued at $1,861,847 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.54%. Equity return is now at value 249.61%, with 14.32% for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Clorox Co (CLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.