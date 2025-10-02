Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RARE is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RARE is 89.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. The average trading volume of RARE on October 02, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

RARE stock’s latest price update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.30%relation to previous closing price of $30.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced the appointment of Eric Olson as chief business officer (CBO) and executive vice president effective September 22, 2025, following the planned retirement of Thomas Kassberg. Mr. Olson will be responsible for leading the company’s business development, corporate development and alliance management functions.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.37% and a quarterly drop of -24.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for RARE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $80 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RARE, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

RARE Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.87. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc saw -44.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Huizenga Theodore Alan, who sold 64 shares at the price of $29.17 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Huizenga Theodore Alan now owns 50,242 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $1,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc stands at -0.87%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -182.60%, with -36.44% for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$469.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.