UGI Corp (UGI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) is above average at 17.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UGI is 214.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGI on October 02, 2025 was 1.83M shares.

UGI stock’s latest price update

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.69% in comparison to its previous close of $33.26, however, the company has experienced a 1.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that The article highlights the top ten S&P Hi-Yield Aristocrats for September, with nine stocks offering attractive yields and fair pricing for dividend investors. Analyst forecasts project potential net gains of 21.59% to 66.98% by September 2026 for these high-yield ‘dog’ stocks, with average risk 31% below the market. Five lowest-priced Hi-Yield Aristocrats—AMCR, FLO, PRGO, BEN, RHI—are expected to outperform the higher-priced group, reflecting the classic ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI’s stock has risen by 1.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly drop of -4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for UGI Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for UGI’s stock, with a 0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to UGI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

UGI Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.59. In addition, UGI Corp saw 34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Sharp Michael, who purchased 4,806 shares at the price of $33.30 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, Sharp Michael now owns 4,806 shares of UGI Corp, valued at $160,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.75%, with 2.75% for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corp (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UGI Corp (UGI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.