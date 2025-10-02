Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60% in comparison to its previous close of $2.5, however, the company has experienced a -0.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-09-19 that The artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush has minted trillion-dollar giants and thousands of money-losing start-ups, but the smartest money might be in the middle. Between Nvidia’s nosebleed valuation and pre-revenue AI ventures lies a collection of profitable companies with real products, real customers, and market caps under $23 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) Right Now?

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40x compared to its average ratio. TUYA has 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TUYA is 459.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TUYA on October 02, 2025 was 1.70M shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has seen a -0.20% decrease in the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 2.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for TUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for TUYA’s stock, with a -2.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TUYA, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Tuya Inc ADR saw 52.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.89%, with 2.64% for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$42.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 84.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.