The stock of Truecar Inc (TRUE) has gone down by -21.20% for the week, with a -18.96% drop in the past month and a -7.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.49% for TRUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.74% for TRUE’s stock, with a -22.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRUE is 67.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of TRUE was 371.88K shares.

TRUE stock’s latest price update

Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.07% compared to its previous closing price of $1.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-08-18 that Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 18 août/August 2025) – Treatment.com AI Inc. (TRUE) has announced a name and symbol change to Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (AIDR). Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on August 21, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUE

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to TRUE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

TRUE Trading at -15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE fell by -21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1575. In addition, Truecar Inc saw -49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Truecar Inc stands at -0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -23.53%, with -18.24% for asset returns.

Based on Truecar Inc (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Truecar Inc (TRUE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.