Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TCOM is 651.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of TCOM was 2.89M shares.

TCOM stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.35%relation to previous closing price of $75.2. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that In the most recent trading session, Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $75.2, indicating a -1.23% shift from the previous trading day.

TCOM’s Market Performance

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has seen a -2.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.68% gain in the past month and a 26.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for TCOM’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on January 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TCOM Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.28. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw 22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 12.94%, with 7.22% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.