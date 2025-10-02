Transalta Corp (TAC): A Technical Analysis

TAC has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TAC is 294.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAC on October 02, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

TAC stock’s latest price update

Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.95% compared to its previous closing price of $13.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TAC’s Market Performance

TAC’s stock has risen by 1.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.05% and a quarterly rise of 29.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Transalta Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for TAC’s stock, with a 23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAC Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Transalta Corp saw 33.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Transalta Corp stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -6.83%, with -1.32% for asset returns.

Based on Transalta Corp (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transalta Corp (TAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.