Trading Update: Waste Management, Inc (WM) Stock Endures 1.43% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Waste Management, Inc (WM) has gone up by 0.21% for the week, with a -2.60% drop in the past month and a -1.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.62x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WM is 401.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of WM was 1.66M shares.

WM stock’s latest price update

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43% in relation to its previous close of $220.83. However, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that WM drives profitability with pricing discipline and cost control, while the Stericycle buyout adds growth potential but strains liquidity.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $252 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $272. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2025.

WM Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.41. In addition, Waste Management, Inc saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Stith Kimberly G., the SVP – Chief HR Officer of Waste Management, Inc, sold 100 shares at $225.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Stith Kimberly G. is holding 4,089 shares at $22,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 32.67%, with 6.83% for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Management, Inc (WM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.