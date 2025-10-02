Trading Update: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock Endures 1.79% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has gone up by 0.19% for the week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month and a 13.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for REXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for REXR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.12x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REXR is 236.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of REXR was 2.80M shares.

REXR stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.78% in relation to its previous close of $41.11. However, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Rexford Industrial Realty offers a compelling value for long-term income and growth investors, trading near historical lows with a 4.1% dividend yield. REXR benefits from a supply-constrained Southern California market, robust tenant retention, and embedded rent growth, supporting future FFO expansion. Despite muted near-term FFO growth, REXR’s strong balance sheet, redevelopment pipeline, and resilient small-space demand position it for potential 7-9% FFO growth ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $50 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to REXR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

REXR Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.33. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Lanzer David E., who sold 26,449 shares at the price of $36.87 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Lanzer David E. now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $975,109 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.59% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 3.74%, with 2.48% for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $614.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.