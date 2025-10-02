Trading Update: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) Stock Endures 2.57% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) has gone down by -0.95% for the week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month and a -12.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for OPCH stock, with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.71x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OPCH is 160.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of OPCH was 1.75M shares.

OPCH stock’s latest price update

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.87% in relation to its previous close of $27.76. However, the company has experienced a -0.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPCH, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.20. In addition, Option Care Health Inc saw -13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Wright Norman L., who purchased 3,411 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Wright Norman L. now owns 15,501 shares of Option Care Health Inc, valued at $99,976 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc, purchased 750 shares at $27.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’25, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 41,910 shares at $20,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 15.25%, with 6.28% for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $396.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.