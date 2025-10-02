Trading Update: Lineage Inc (LINE) Stock Endures 3.76% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lineage Inc (LINE) has gone up by 5.86% for the week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month and a -9.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.76% for LINE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.93% for LINE stock, with a simple moving average of -20.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LINE is 69.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of LINE was 1.21M shares.

LINE stock’s latest price update

Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.33% in relation to its previous close of $38.64. However, the company has experienced a 5.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, before market open. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Lineage Investor Relations website at ir.onelineage.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week follow.

Analysts’ Opinion of LINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LINE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LINE by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for LINE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to LINE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

LINE Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LINE rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.32. In addition, Lineage Inc saw -49.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LINE starting from Marchetti Kevin Patrick, who purchased 12,345 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Marchetti Kevin Patrick now owns 74,668 shares of Lineage Inc, valued at $499,254 using the latest closing price.

Thattai Sudarsan V, the insider of Lineage Inc, purchased 3,563 shares at $42.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Thattai Sudarsan V is holding 7,983 shares at $151,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -8.75%, with -3.09% for asset returns.

Based on Lineage Inc (LINE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $547.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lineage Inc (LINE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.