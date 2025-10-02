Trading Update: Ameren Corp (AEE) Stock Endures 1.26% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ameren Corp (AEE) has gone up by 2.56% for the week, with a 3.72% rise in the past month and a 8.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.26% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for AEE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.72x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEE is 269.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of AEE was 1.45M shares.

AEE stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.91% in relation to its previous close of $104.38. However, the company has experienced a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Ameren (AEE) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $100 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AEE Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.60. In addition, Ameren Corp saw 19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Lindgren Mark C, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $100.89 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Lindgren Mark C now owns 42,574 shares of Ameren Corp, valued at $353,115 using the latest closing price.

Mizell Gwendolyn G, the SVP & CSO of Subsidiary of Ameren Corp, sold 1,500 shares at $99.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Mizell Gwendolyn G is holding 7,629 shares at $149,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.29%, with 2.76% for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ameren Corp (AEE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.