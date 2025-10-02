Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.47x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TW is 115.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of TW was 1.43M shares.

TW stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has plunge by -3.05%relation to previous closing price of $110.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Investors interested in Financial – Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Tradeweb Markets (TW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

TW’s Market Performance

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.91% decline in the past month and a -22.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for TW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.39% for TW’s stock, with a -19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $129 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to TW, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

TW Trading at -14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.94. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sold 450 shares at the price of $141.30 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 2,393 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $63,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 9.51%, with 7.27% for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 32.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 247.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $978.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.