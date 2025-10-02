TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80x compared to its average ratio. TTE has 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTE is 2.13B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on October 02, 2025 was 1.37M shares.

seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE ) Analyst/Investor Day September 28, 2025 8:00 PM EDT

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has experienced a -3.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.40% drop in the past month, and a -4.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for TTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.63% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.66% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $64 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.46. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.96%, with 4.48% for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $41.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

To put it simply, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.