Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for TLSA is at -0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TLSA is 63.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume for TLSA on October 02, 2025 was 389.73K shares.

TLSA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) has dropped by -9.72% compared to previous close of $2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-30 that Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) said Tuesday it has been invited to present at a major biotechnology conference in Riyadh, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s push to position itself as a global hub for life sciences research and investment. The Nasdaq-listed biotech will attend the Life Science Innovation Forum, a two-day event hosted Oct. 1–2 at the King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences Conference Center.

TLSA’s Market Performance

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has seen a -1.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.14% gain in the past month and a 24.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for TLSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for TLSA’s stock, with a 43.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLSA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLSA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TLSA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

TLSA Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLSA fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd saw 93.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLSA

The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -250.49%, with -101.10% for asset returns.

Based on Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -112.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.