Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTNP is 0.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of TTNP was 47.97K shares.

TTNP stock’s latest price update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (NASDAQ: TTNP)’s stock price has dropped by -3.76% in relation to previous closing price of $4.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-05 that NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: TTNP) and KE Sdn. Bhd. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Titan are expected to own approximately 13.3% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whet.

TTNP’s Market Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP) has seen a 7.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.65% gain in the past month and a 5.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for TTNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.57% for TTNP’s stock, with a 13.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

TTNP Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) saw -15.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-261.1% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) stands at -280.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.94%. Equity return is now at value -82.72%, with -75.80% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 332.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (TTNP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.