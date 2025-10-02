The Volatility of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s (AMX) Stock: A 0.88% Ratio for the Week

The stock of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has gone up by 0.88% for the week, with a 4.02% rise in the past month and a 14.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for AMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for AMX’s stock, with a 24.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) is 22.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMX is 3.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On October 02, 2025, AMX’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

AMX stock’s latest price update

The stock of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has decreased by -1.38% when compared to last closing price of $21.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-21 that Amer Movil (AMX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

AMX Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.36. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw 26.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 14.41%, with 3.07% for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $344.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.