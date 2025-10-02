The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Urban Outfitters, Inc’s (URBN) Stock

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) has gone up by 2.53% for the week, with a 7.97% rise in the past month and a -0.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for URBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for URBN’s stock, with a 16.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) is above average at 14.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for URBN is 55.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URBN on October 02, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

URBN stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.20% compared to its previous closing price of $71.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $76 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to URBN, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

URBN Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.44. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc saw 90.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Egan Mary, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $70.12 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Egan Mary now owns 14,250 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc, valued at $70,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 19.72%, with 10.60% for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $621.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.