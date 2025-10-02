The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s (MODG) Stock

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has gone up by 6.64% for the week, with a 3.82% rise in the past month and a 6.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for MODG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.42% for MODG’s stock, with a 24.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MODG is 129.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MODG on October 02, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

MODG stock’s latest price update

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.05% compared to its previous closing price of $9.5. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) is undervalued due to market uncertainty around a potential Topgolf separation. Post-separation, MODG would be a stable, high-margin sports equipment and apparel business trading at just 6.6x earnings. A sale or spin-off of Topgolf could unlock significant value, with MODG shares potentially doubling as multiples expand.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MODG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MODG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

MODG Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Starrs Artie, the CEO, Topgolf of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, sold 106,734 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Starrs Artie is holding 105,823 shares at $921,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at -0.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -46.53%, with -17.88% for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$973.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.