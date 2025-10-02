The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Perrigo Company plc’s (PRGO) Stock

The stock of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has seen a 5.24% increase in the past week, with a -4.17% drop in the past month, and a -17.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for PRGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for PRGO’s stock, with a -11.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRGO is 136.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of PRGO was 1.61M shares.

PRGO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) has increased by 1.08% when compared to last closing price of $22.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that The article highlights the top ten S&P Hi-Yield Aristocrats for September, with nine stocks offering attractive yields and fair pricing for dividend investors. Analyst forecasts project potential net gains of 21.59% to 66.98% by September 2026 for these high-yield ‘dog’ stocks, with average risk 31% below the market. Five lowest-priced Hi-Yield Aristocrats—AMCR, FLO, PRGO, BEN, RHI—are expected to outperform the higher-priced group, reflecting the classic ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRGO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for PRGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRGO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

PRGO Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGO rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.82. In addition, Perrigo Company plc saw -12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGO starting from Lennox Abigail, who purchased 1,255 shares at the price of $22.41 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Lennox Abigail now owns 1,255 shares of Perrigo Company plc, valued at $28,125 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Charles, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Perrigo Company plc, purchased 1,000 shares at $23.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Atkinson Charles is holding 1,000 shares at $23,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Perrigo Company plc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -1.32%, with -0.58% for asset returns.

Based on Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $433.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.