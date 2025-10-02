The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Oragenics Inc’s (OGEN) Stock

The stock of Oragenics Inc (OGEN) has gone up by 9.23% for the week, with a 35.24% rise in the past month and a -1.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.96% for OGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.47% for OGEN’s stock, with a -73.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc (AMEX: OGEN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OGEN is 4.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OGEN on October 02, 2025 was 493.15K shares.

OGEN stock’s latest price update

Oragenics Inc (AMEX: OGEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.40% compared to its previous closing price of $1.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-11 that Advancing Brain-First Recovery Platform Toward Clinical Milestones Pioneering Intranasal Therapeutics for Concussion

OGEN Trading at 16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +32.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2405. In addition, Oragenics Inc saw -88.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from Odyssey Health, Inc., who sold 5,044 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, Odyssey Health, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Oragenics Inc, valued at $21,487 using the latest closing price.

Odyssey Health, Inc., the 10% Owner of Oragenics Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $4.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17 ’25, which means that Odyssey Health, Inc. is holding 5,044 shares at $8,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

The total capital return value is set at 11.08%. Equity return is now at value -748.05%, with -424.84% for asset returns.

Based on Oragenics Inc (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oragenics Inc (OGEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.