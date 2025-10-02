The Impact of Market Fluctuations on CVR Energy Inc’s (CVI) Stock

The stock of CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has gone up by 4.94% for the week, with a 15.04% rise in the past month and a 23.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.37% for CVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.54% for CVI’s stock, with a 54.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CVI is 30.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVI on October 02, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

CVI stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25% compared to its previous closing price of $36.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Broker-backed picks like GM, CVI, ABG, AXL and ADNT are worth watching as the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut boosts focus on growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $29 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CVI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at 21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.69. In addition, CVR Energy Inc saw 57.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVI starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchased 7,907 shares at the price of $18.21 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 70,418,471 shares of CVR Energy Inc, valued at $143,986 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc, purchased 41,130 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25 ’25, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 70,410,564 shares at $746,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -50.65%, with -8.34% for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $394.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 417.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.