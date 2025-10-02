The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s (AESI) Stock

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has gone down by -4.38% for the week, with a 0.27% rise in the past month and a -20.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.15% for AESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.68% for AESI’s stock, with a -28.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) is above average at 87.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AESI is 77.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AESI on October 02, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

AESI stock’s latest price update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18% compared to its previous closing price of $11.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Atlas Energy Solutions offers an 8.5% yield and industry-leading technology, including the Dune Express conveyor and autonomous trucking. AESI faces margin pressure from declining proppant prices and oversupply but is positioned to gain market share as competitors exit. Despite near-term negative free cash flow and elevated valuation, new Dune Express contracts and capacity could drive future earnings and dividend stability.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AESI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AESI, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

AESI Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc saw -46.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from Rogers Douglas G, who purchased 7,000 shares at the price of $13.27 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Rogers Douglas G now owns 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, valued at $92,862 using the latest closing price.

BRIGHAM BEN M, the Executive Chairman of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, purchased 9,635 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that BRIGHAM BEN M is holding 572,397 shares at $128,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 1.20%, with 0.66% for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $228.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.