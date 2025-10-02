The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Angiodynamic Inc’s (ANGO) Stock

The stock of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has gone up by 14.97% for the week, with a 14.64% rise in the past month and a 27.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for ANGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.98% for ANGO’s stock, with a 22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANGO is 38.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANGO on October 02, 2025 was 535.19K shares.

ANGO stock’s latest price update

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.98% compared to its previous closing price of $11.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-02 that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call October 2, 2025 8:00 AM EDT Company Participants James Clemmer – CEO, President & Director Stephen Trowbridge – Executive VP & CFO Conference Call Participants John Young – Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division Eduardo Martinez-Montes – H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division Presentation Operator Good morning, and welcome to the AngioDynamics Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $24 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ANGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

ANGO Trading at 23.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +14.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw 56.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Nighan Warren JR, who sold 4,060 shares at the price of $12.31 back on Jan 16 ’25. After this action, Nighan Warren JR now owns 41,817 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $49,979 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Angiodynamic Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -17.50%, with -11.37% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.