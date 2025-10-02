The -13.88% Decline of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR’s (WYHG) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, WYHG stock has gone down by -6.06%, with a monthly decline of -20.51% and a quarterly plunge of -10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.20% for WYHG’s stock, with a -73.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: WYHG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: WYHG) is above average at 9.21x,

The average trading volume of WYHG on October 02, 2025 was 302.56K shares.

WYHG stock’s latest price update

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: WYHG)’s stock price has dropped by -2.36% in relation to previous closing price of $1.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that ZHONGSHAN, China, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or “Wing Yip”) (Nasdaq: WYHG), a meat product processing company operating through its subsidiaries in mainland China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Ms. Tingfeng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Wing Yip, remarked, “We are pleased to share our performance for fiscal year 2024, during which we achieved a 7.88% year-over-year increase in net revenue.

WYHG Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WYHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 4.29%, with 3.38% for asset returns.

Based on Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (WYHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $17.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (WYHG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.