The -13.88% Decline of MetaVia Inc’s (MTVA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MTVA stock has gone down by -1.90%, with a monthly gain of 61.70% and a quarterly surge of 55.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.32% for MetaVia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.50% for MTVA’s stock, with a -10.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MTVA is 17.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTVA on October 02, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

MTVA stock’s latest price update

MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA)’s stock price has soared by 9.55% in relation to previous closing price of $0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced its participation in upcoming investor and industry conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTVA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MTVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MTVA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTVA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MTVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2024.

MTVA Trading at 35.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +53.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTVA fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9321. In addition, MetaVia Inc saw -68.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTVA starting from Woodworth Marshall H, who purchased 14,200 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, Woodworth Marshall H now owns 44,279 shares of MetaVia Inc, valued at $9,940 using the latest closing price.

DONG-A ST CO., LTD, the 10% Owner of MetaVia Inc, purchased 4,647,887 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that DONG-A ST CO., LTD is holding 9,995,679 shares at $3,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTVA

The total capital return value is set at -2.08%. Equity return is now at value -129.46%, with -78.34% for asset returns.

Based on MetaVia Inc (MTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -217.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$28.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MetaVia Inc (MTVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.