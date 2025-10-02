The -13.88% Decline of Levi Strauss & Co’s (LEVI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LEVI stock has gone up by 5.13%, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly surge of 26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Levi Strauss & Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.54% for LEVI’s stock, with a 32.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) is above average at 24.11x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LEVI is 98.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEVI on October 02, 2025 was 2.65M shares.

LEVI stock’s latest price update

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has soared by 4.72% in relation to previous closing price of $23.3. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025. The call will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Michelle Gass, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will re.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $28 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

LEVI Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co saw 12.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 20.93%, with 6.65% for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $454.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.