The -13.88% Decline of Claritev Corp’s (CTEV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CTEV stock has gone down by -8.22%, with a monthly decline of -30.28% and a quarterly surge of 13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Claritev Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.62% for CTEV’s stock, with a 44.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Claritev Corp (NYSE: CTEV) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTEV is 7.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTEV on October 02, 2025 was 121.34K shares.

CTEV stock’s latest price update

Claritev Corp (NYSE: CTEV)'s stock price has dropped by -8.95% in relation to previous closing price of $53.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTEV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTEV by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CTEV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEV reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CTEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 26th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTEV, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

CTEV Trading at -16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEV fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +574.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.96. In addition, Claritev Corp saw 560.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEV starting from Dalton Travis, who purchased 3,982 shares at the price of $58.30 back on Aug 11 ’25. After this action, Dalton Travis now owns 4,282 shares of Claritev Corp, valued at $232,158 using the latest closing price.

Dalton Travis, the Pres., CEO & Executive Chair of Claritev Corp, purchased 300 shares at $54.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Dalton Travis is holding 300 shares at $16,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Claritev Corp stands at -0.71%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -235.47%, with -12.27% for asset returns.

Based on Claritev Corp (CTEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -114.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 238.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Claritev Corp (CTEV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.