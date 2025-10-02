The -13.88% Decline of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp’s (AZ) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AZ stock has gone down by -10.24%, with a monthly decline of -17.14% and a quarterly plunge of -23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.74% for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.17% for AZ’s stock, with a -8.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: AZ) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AZ is 12.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZ on October 02, 2025 was 290.51K shares.

AZ stock’s latest price update

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: AZ)’s stock price has dropped by -5.63% in relation to previous closing price of $7.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Smart Retail Technology Company Expands Customer Experience and Monetization with Retail Media across 5,000 Smart Carts ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced an agreement to advertise Lego products in Israel, marking an additional milestone in the company’s rapidly expanding retail media strategy. Unlike many retail media platforms that rely solely on ad impressions, this agreement also provides Cust2Mate with commissions on every completed transaction-unlocking a powerful dual revenue stream that maximizes long-term value.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at -16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp saw 248.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.07% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp stands at -4.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.66%. Equity return is now at value -175.82%, with -120.39% for asset returns.

Based on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (AZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -52.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (AZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.