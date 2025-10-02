The 12.30% Simple Moving Average of Sealed Air Corp’s (SEE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Sealed Air Corp (SEE) has seen a 7.01% increase in the past week, with a 11.05% gain in the past month, and a 8.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for SEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) is above average at 17.44x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SEE is 145.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEE on October 02, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

SEE stock’s latest price update

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62% in comparison to its previous close of $35.35, however, the company has experienced a 7.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Sealed Air expands its packaging portfolio with the AUTOBAG 850HB Hybrid Bagging launch, offering flexibility and efficiency in fulfillment operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SEE, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

SEE Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.79. In addition, Sealed Air Corp saw -3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Keizer Henry R., who purchased 1,120 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Keizer Henry R. now owns 35,000 shares of Sealed Air Corp, valued at $33,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 37.35%, with 4.13% for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $987.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sealed Air Corp (SEE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.