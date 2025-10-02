Tharimmune Inc (THAR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THAR is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for THAR is 2.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THAR on October 02, 2025 was 9.98M shares.

THAR stock’s latest price update

Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR)’s stock price has soared by 10.92% in relation to previous closing price of $2.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: THAR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutic candidates for inflammation, immunology, and critical unmet medical needs announced that management will be participating in three upcoming Fall conferences.

THAR’s Market Performance

Tharimmune Inc (THAR) has experienced a 6.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.42% drop in the past month, and a 73.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.91% for THAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for THAR’s stock, with a 62.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THAR Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -33.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THAR rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Tharimmune Inc saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THAR starting from Gravitas Capital LP, who purchased 337,838 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Gravitas Capital LP now owns 732,424 shares of Tharimmune Inc, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Sanam, the Director of Tharimmune Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Parikh Sanam is holding 1,770 shares at $1,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THAR

The total capital return value is set at -32.97%. Equity return is now at value -340.26%, with -222.72% for asset returns.

Based on Tharimmune Inc (THAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -38.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -658.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tharimmune Inc (THAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.